iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF opened at $60.46 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.56.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

