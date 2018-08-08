iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) Position Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,024.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 701.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

