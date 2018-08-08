iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (INTF) Holdings Boosted by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Well Done LLC owned 0.32% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,338,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 111,854 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 290.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,747 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF traded up $0.26, hitting $28.09, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 121,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,122. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $31.21.

