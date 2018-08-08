iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (IHI) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (BMV:IHI) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned about 0.06% of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 15.5% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 2,772.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. stock opened at $210.56 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. has a 12 month low of $2,806.59 and a 12 month high of $3,563.30.

