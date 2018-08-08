iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Holdings Reduced by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 903,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,185 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $75,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 374,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,288,000 after purchasing an additional 83,033 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 36,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The Ozarks raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 21,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF opened at $87.35 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $87.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

