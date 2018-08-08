iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Stake Lifted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $38,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 50,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,521,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,643,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $201.19 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $202.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

