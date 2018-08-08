iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.5% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $140,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $286.65 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $243.45 and a one year high of $288.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

