iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Position Raised by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,862 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. KHP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Jackson Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded up $0.08, hitting $64.29, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 4,025,163 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.