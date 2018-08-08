iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 450,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 734,903 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF were worth $46,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 6,341,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,211,000 after buying an additional 219,882 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,718,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 77,251 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,459,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,463,000 after purchasing an additional 62,683 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,316,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,095,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,740,000 after purchasing an additional 351,916 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF opened at $103.71 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $105.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.1929 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

About iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.