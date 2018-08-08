Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Given a $23.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) has been assigned a $23.00 target price by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IRWD. BidaskClub upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IRWD traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 628,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,256. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.52, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.61 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,073.20% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $26,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,158.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,062 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $955,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 181,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 31,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $138,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.