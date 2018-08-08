Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Position Trimmed by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Iqvia accounts for approximately 2.0% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia opened at $123.14 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $87.45 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Argus upped their price target on Iqvia from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.78.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 92,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $9,510,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 9,291,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $956,976,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,200,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,882,294. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

