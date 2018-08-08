iQuant (IQT) Price Tops $0.0304 on Top Exchanges

iQuant (CURRENCY:IQT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, iQuant has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. iQuant has a total market cap of $0.00 and $28,797.00 worth of iQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iQuant token can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular exchanges including Iquant, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015938 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00347861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00193366 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000173 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013448 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $510.37 or 0.08126639 BTC.

iQuant Token Profile

iQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for iQuant is www.5iquant.org . iQuant’s official Twitter account is @iQuantChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling iQuant

iQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

