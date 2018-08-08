IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,961,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG Photonics opened at $172.30 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $161.51 and a 52-week high of $264.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $413.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.61 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director William S. Hurley sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.42, for a total transaction of $1,321,212.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $1,502,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,853,912. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

