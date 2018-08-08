Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals traded up $1.16, reaching $45.36, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 21,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.50 and a beta of 2.66. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $65.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $117.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.22 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,737. 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. TLP Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5,220.0% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.