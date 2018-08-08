Invitation Homes (INVH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Invitation Homes has set its FY18 guidance at $1.13-1.21 EPS.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $423.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.58 million. Invitation Homes had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Invitation Homes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INVH opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 90.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $24.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

