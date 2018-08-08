Investors Sell VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) on Strength (GDXJ)

Investors sold shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $16.71 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $58.73 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $42.02 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF had the 11th highest net out-flow for the day. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF traded up $0.03 for the day and closed at $30.80

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $352,000.

About VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

