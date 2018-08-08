Investors Sell PepsiCo (PEP) on Strength (PEP)

Investors sold shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on strength during trading on Monday. $127.21 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $184.96 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $57.75 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, PepsiCo had the 17th highest net out-flow for the day. PepsiCo traded up $1.08 for the day and closed at $117.38

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.35.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in PepsiCo by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,997,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,549,000 after acquiring an additional 166,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 158,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.