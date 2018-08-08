Investors Buy Shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (DFJ) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) on weakness during trading on Monday. $40.08 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $0.46 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $39.62 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund traded down ($0.91) for the day and closed at $76.06

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFJ. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 61.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend paying small-capitalization companies in Japan. After the 300 largest companies have been removed from the WisdomTree Japan Dividend Index, the remaining companies are chosen for inclusion in the Index.

