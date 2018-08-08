Investors Buy Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) on weakness during trading on Monday. $105.93 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $39.42 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $66.51 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Vanguard Real Estate ETF had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. Vanguard Real Estate ETF traded down ($0.11) for the day and closed at $82.97

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

