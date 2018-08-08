Investors Buy Shares of QUALCOMM (QCOM) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $102.85 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $67.67 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $35.18 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, QUALCOMM had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. QUALCOMM traded down ($0.28) for the day and closed at $65.16

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $52,495.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,578. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $44,617.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,669 shares of company stock valued at $159,760 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 29,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

