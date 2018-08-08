Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Calix (CALX)

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,416 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,509% compared to the typical daily volume of 88 call options.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 139,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $889,807.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Calix alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 340.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 47,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CALX opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $361.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.38. Calix has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Calix had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. sell-side analysts predict that Calix will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.