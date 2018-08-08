Investors Buy Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (HLT) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) on weakness during trading on Monday. $132.47 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $26.68 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $105.79 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock traded down ($0.05) for the day and closed at $78.13

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,911,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,934,000 after purchasing an additional 35,512 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,531,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,659 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,988,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,370,000 after purchasing an additional 111,630 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $235,006,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,389,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,157,000 after purchasing an additional 135,914 shares during the last quarter.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

