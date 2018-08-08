Investors Buy High Volume of Total System Services Call Options (TSS)

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 11,630 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,144% compared to the typical volume of 935 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 258,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,265,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 193,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSS. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Shares of TSS opened at $93.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Total System Services has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $97.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $956.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.79 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Total System Services will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

