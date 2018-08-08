Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Investors Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 46.8789717298158 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of ISBC opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 16.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISBC. ValuEngine lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

In related news, Director Michele N. Siekerka sold 70,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $953,181.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $63,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Investor Bank, which engages in the provison of banking services. Its services include complete deposit products, online banking, home equity loans and lines of credit, and a full array of mortgage loans. It also gives deposit accounts, cash management services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial real estate financing solutions.

