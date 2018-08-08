Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 15,133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Investors Bancorp worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 812,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 246,725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 1,321.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 222,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 206,739 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,522,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,829 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 454,676 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 61,090 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In other news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $63,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michele N. Siekerka sold 70,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $953,181.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Investors Bancorp opened at $12.65 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Investor Bank, which engages in the provison of banking services. Its services include complete deposit products, online banking, home equity loans and lines of credit, and a full array of mortgage loans. It also gives deposit accounts, cash management services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial real estate financing solutions.

