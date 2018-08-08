Investment Technology Group (ITG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Investment Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $128.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Investment Technology Group traded down $1.09, hitting $20.67, on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 875,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46. Investment Technology Group has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $714.16 million, a PE ratio of 67.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Investment Technology Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Investment Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investment Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Investment Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Investment Technology Group Company Profile

Investment Technology Group, Inc operates as a financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various solutions for asset managers and broker-dealers in the areas of execution services, workflow technology, and analytics that provide trade execution services and solutions for portfolio management, as well as pre-trade analytics, and post-trade analytics and processing.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Investment Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.