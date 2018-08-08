Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Sells 2,068 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lessened its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5,585.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 100,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 98,967 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 112.7% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. TNB Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Robert Half International opened at $78.84 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.20. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.92 and a 1 year high of $78.87.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “$68.51” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Frederick A. Richman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $248,701.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael C. Buckley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,380,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

