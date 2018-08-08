Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Purchases 373,933 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,643,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 373,933 shares during the quarter. Kite Realty Group Trust comprises about 1.3% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $28,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 78.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRG. ValuEngine lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Sandler O’Neill set a $15.00 target price on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $17.01 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.25%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our diverse portfolio of high-quality community, neighborhood, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.