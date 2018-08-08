Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Invests $10.18 Million in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 904,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare opened at $8.48 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $308.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $204.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, COO William J. Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,985.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

