Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $21.16 Million Stake in Lydall, Inc. (LDL)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,362 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Lydall were worth $21,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lydall in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Lydall in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Lydall in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lydall in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lydall in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Lydall alerts:

Shares of Lydall opened at $40.60 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Lydall, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. Lydall had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Lydall, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Lydall from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.