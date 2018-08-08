Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

NYSE LOW opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.02. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.76 and a 1 year high of $108.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

