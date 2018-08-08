Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Buys 45,005 Shares of US Concrete Inc (USCR)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,005 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in US Concrete were worth $18,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 446.1% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after buying an additional 561,405 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of US Concrete in the second quarter worth about $11,025,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 22.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,867,000 after buying an additional 69,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,016,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,812,000 after buying an additional 66,858 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Concrete in the second quarter worth about $2,928,000.

Shares of USCR opened at $46.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $782.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. US Concrete Inc has a 12-month low of $46.15 and a 12-month high of $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In related news, Chairman William J. Sandbrook sold 9,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $521,280.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 407,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,608,887.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Ronnie A. Pruitt sold 1,500 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,890 shares of company stock worth $1,557,668 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on US Concrete from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson set a $95.00 price objective on US Concrete and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

