Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.25

News coverage about Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) has been trending positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invesco Bond Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Invesco Bond Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.92. 74 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,278. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $20.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

