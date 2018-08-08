Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 555,522 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,522 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $11,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 937.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight traded up $0.12, hitting $57.29, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 8,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Sunday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Church & Dwight to $60.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 8,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $439,951.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,070 shares in the company, valued at $5,378,337.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 13,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $653,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,149. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

