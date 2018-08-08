Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 5,250 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,685 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $362,501.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,117.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $314,669.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,111.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,723 shares of company stock worth $3,223,283 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing opened at $135.56 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $102.81 and a 1 year high of $141.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 50.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.07.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

