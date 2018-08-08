Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 2,085 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28,671.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 752,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 750,335 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 35,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,829,000 after acquiring an additional 255,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $253.68. The stock had a trading volume of 19,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,197. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $215.73 and a 1 year high of $265.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.3179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

