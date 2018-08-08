Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $61.95 Million Position in Dover Corp (DOV)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Dover makes up 3.5% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Dover were worth $61,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,252,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,002,000 after purchasing an additional 135,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $239,625,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 11.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,830,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,973,000 after purchasing an additional 182,723 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,639,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 14,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,989.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,962.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $197,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,237.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $2,873,739. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.62.

Dover traded up $0.46, hitting $82.24, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 862,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,572. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $88.11.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

