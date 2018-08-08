Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $33.98 Million Stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 1,072.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,778 shares during the quarter. SunTrust Banks comprises approximately 1.9% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.11% of SunTrust Banks worth $33,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,528,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,755,000 after acquiring an additional 951,652 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 1.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,450,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,859,000 after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 31.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,240,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 169.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,117,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 71.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,297,000 after acquiring an additional 760,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

Shares of SunTrust Banks traded down $0.33, reaching $72.14, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,723,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $73.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SunTrust Banks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on STI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus increased their price objective on SunTrust Banks to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “$72.58” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

In other SunTrust Banks news, EVP Jerome T. Lienhard sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $604,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,288.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Hugh S. Cummins III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.