Inverness Counsel LLC NY Acquires New Stake in Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 28.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 3,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 46.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 35.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price objective on Sun Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Sun Communities from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sun Communities from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Sun Communities stock opened at $99.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.15. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $99.97.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $271.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.02 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.11%.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $625,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,606,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 350 communities comprising approximately 122,000 developed sites in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. For more information about Sun Communities, Inc, please visit www.suncommunities.com.

