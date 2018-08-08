Intertape Polymer Group (ITP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.08). Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of C$299.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$304.50 million.

Intertape Polymer Group opened at C$17.53 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of C$16.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.52.

ITP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark dropped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$24.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “c$16.99” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director George J. Bunze sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.98, for a total transaction of C$189,800.00. Also, Director James Pantelidis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.13 per share, with a total value of C$56,520.00.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

