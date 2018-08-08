Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) Receives $41.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XENT shares. BidaskClub raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Intersect ENT from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 5th.

In other news, COO Richard E. Kaufman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $245,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,810.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $735,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 489,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,015,437.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,676 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,849,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,674,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 27,469.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 195,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 194,484 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 86,239 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT traded up $0.05, hitting $26.45, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,179. The company has a market cap of $795.59 million, a P/E ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 0.64. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.15 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

