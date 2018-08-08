Intersect ENT Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (XENT)

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Intersect ENT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). William Blair also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of Intersect ENT opened at $26.80 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.58 million, a P/E ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Richard E. Kaufman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $245,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,810.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $735,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 489,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,015,437.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,676. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 88,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 49,598 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 169,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 58,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.