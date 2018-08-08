Intersect Capital LLC Has $706,000 Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 48,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.37.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

