Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.
Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 103.40%. On average, analysts expect Interpace Diagnostics Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Interpace Diagnostics Group opened at $1.02 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $27.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.96. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $1.80.
Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile
Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.
