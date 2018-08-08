Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 103.40%. On average, analysts expect Interpace Diagnostics Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Interpace Diagnostics Group opened at $1.02 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $27.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.96. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interpace Diagnostics Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

