International Game Technology PLC Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th.

International Game Technology has raised its dividend by an average of 22.1% per year over the last three years. International Game Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Shares of IGT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.70. 87,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

