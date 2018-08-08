Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) PT Set at $100.00 by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on ICPT. ValuEngine upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $69.00 target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.67.
Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $11.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.52. 33,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,221. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of -1.68. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $121.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 925.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,342,000 after buying an additional 254,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,437,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).
