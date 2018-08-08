Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) PT Set at $100.00 by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ICPT. ValuEngine upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $69.00 target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $11.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.52. 33,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,221. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of -1.68. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $121.92.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.26 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,351.63% and a negative net margin of 215.30%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.46) EPS. analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 925.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,342,000 after buying an additional 254,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,437,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.