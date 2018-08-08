Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,461,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 605,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,527,000 after buying an additional 43,257 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 166,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,011,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 800,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,677,000 after buying an additional 76,286 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $86.61 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.76 and a 12 month high of $87.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

