Integer (ITGR) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Integer (NYSE:ITGR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Integer earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 47.0992961059236 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Integer alerts:

ITGR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Integer stock opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. Integer has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $76.85.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.41 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Integer’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Integer will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, COO Jeremy Friedman sold 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $861,706.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary J. Haire sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $74,156.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at $292,581.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,868 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,150 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.