Installed Building Products (IBP) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of Installed Building Products opened at $53.60 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.86. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.24 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 3.70%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Michael Nixon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $2,170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vikas Verma bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.25 per share, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 240,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $10,566,592. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 12.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 55.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 273,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 70,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.