Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems traded up $1.42, hitting $47.82, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,489. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

